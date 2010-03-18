Ad
euobserver
There are fewer and fewer reporters covering the EU (Photo: DRB62)

Brussels press corps shaken by declining numbers

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Shaken by a sharp drop in the size of the Brussels press corps in the last few months after years of steady attrition, the European capital's foreign press association is anxious that action be taken to stem the decline.

From a high point of 1,031 journalists in 2005, making it the biggest foreign press corps in the world, the number of reporters has steadily dropped down to between 860 and 935 today.

While the ongoing malaise within the media sector and the wider economic crisis ...

