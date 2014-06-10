Juncker opponents: Focus on reforms, not names

Failing to agree on Jean-Claude Juncker as next EU commission president, the leaders of Germany, Britain, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday (10 June) said it was important to focus on EU reforms rather than names.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel repeated that she supported Juncker, the former Eurogroup chief, taking up the commission post.

"I've said it in Germany and I say it here: I am in favour of Juncker, but we need to act in a European spirit."

She noted that the ...