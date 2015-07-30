Poland's richest entrepreneur dies

Poland lost its richest businessman, philanthropist and person strongly associated with the country’s transformation from Communism to the market economy on Wednesday (30 July) when Jan Kulczyk died after complications following minor heart surgery.

Kulczyk started on his path to fortune as an intermediary in the privatization of the largest state-owned companies in the 1990s.

Today his energy and infrastructure company has assets on five continents. His personal wealth has been e...