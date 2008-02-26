EU petitions committee debates Brussels-Strasbourg 'travelling circus'

Campaigners working to abolish the so-called travelling circus that sees the European Parliament move from Brussels to Strasbourg for one week every month, have had their complaint heard by the parliament's petitions committee, the first 'official' exchange of views on this contentious issue in any of the European institutions.

