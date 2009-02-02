Brussels resists pressure to tweak workers' law

The European Commission has said it will not be pressured into making new rules on employees' rights with an EU law governing the hiring of foreign workers at the centre of a high-level dispute in Britain.

Workers at the Lindsey oil refinery in north-eastern England have been protesting a move by the refinery's owner, Total, to award a €220 million (₤200m) contract to Italian-based firm Irem.

Irem is using its own employees - Italian and Portuguese workers - for the job. EU rules ...