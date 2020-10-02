Ad
euobserver
New Belgian PMAlexander De Croo spoke at the European Parliament building in Brussels, in order to allow Belgian MPs to social distance (Photo: Alexander De Croo/Twitter)

Belgium ends two-year government crisis with fresh PM

EU Political
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Many Belgians plus those living and working in the country breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday (1 October), as after two years of government crisis the country finally announced a new government, with full powers.

The new prime minister, Alexander De Croo, a 44 year-old Flemish liberal, presented the government programme in a speech in the European Parliament in Brussels.

This unusual location was chosen so that the 150 Belgian MPs could meet in plenary with the necessary social...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Is Belgium heading for new elections?
Already doubts over Belgium's new 'anti-corona government'
Flemish nationalists torpedo Belgium Green Deal pledge
New Belgian PMAlexander De Croo spoke at the European Parliament building in Brussels, in order to allow Belgian MPs to social distance (Photo: Alexander De Croo/Twitter)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections