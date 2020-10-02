Belgium ends two-year government crisis with fresh PM

Many Belgians plus those living and working in the country breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday (1 October), as after two years of government crisis the country finally announced a new government, with full powers.

The new prime minister, Alexander De Croo, a 44 year-old Flemish liberal, presented the government programme in a speech in the European Parliament in Brussels.

This unusual location was chosen so that the 150 Belgian MPs could meet in plenary with the necessary social...