Brexit: 'We're out!' after 47 years, but what's next?

Five, four, three, two, one…... We're out!



The countdown was like a New Year celebration - although it happened at 11 o'clock instead of at midnight, in January instead of December, and the Big Ben 'dongs' were recorded since the real clock was under repair.



But the joy was real among the thousands of Brexiteers rallying in London's Parliament Square as the UK left the European Union legally on Friday (31 January).



The day marked a milestone in European history as the EU went fr...