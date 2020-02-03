Ad
euobserver
Thousands of Brexiteers rallying in London's Parliament Square as the UK left the European Union legally on Friday (31 January) (Photo: EUobserver)

Brexit: 'We're out!' after 47 years, but what's next?

EU & the World
EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, London,

Five, four, three, two, one…... We're out! \n \nThe countdown was like a New Year celebration - although it happened at 11 o'clock instead of at midnight, in January instead of December, and the Big Ben 'dongs' were recorded since the real clock was under repair.\n \nBut the joy was real among the thousands of Brexiteers rallying in London's Parliament Square as the UK left the European Union legally on Friday (31 January). \n \nThe day marked a milestone in European history as the EU went fr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Second phase of Brexit starts This WEEK
US and UK in war of words over Huwaei
'Size matters', EU warns UK as it leaves
What will Brexit mean for climate action in EU and UK?
Thousands of Brexiteers rallying in London's Parliament Square as the UK left the European Union legally on Friday (31 January) (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections