Ad
euobserver
Old/new is as big an issue as left/right in Sunday's voting (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Spanish election: A geek's guide to the big night

EU Political
Opinion
by Jordi Vaquer, LONDON,

On Sunday (20 December), Spain will hold legislative elections. The campaign has been unprecedentedly vibrant and plural, since the polls point to a scenario that is more open than ever.

Election nights in Spain are pretty quick, straightforward affairs: polling stations close at 8pm, local time; exit polls are released immediately (after a one-week silence); first results start to emerge around 9.30pm, and by 11.30pm the result is by and large known.

For foreign observers who w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Spanish election: Conservatives resist call for change
Spain suspends independence bid, Catalans vow to go on
Old/new is as big an issue as left/right in Sunday's voting (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections