euobserver
Dalia Grybauskaite (Photo: European Commission)

EU commissioner elected president in Lithuania

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU budget commissioner Dalia Grybauskaite has won the presidential elections in Lithuania with an overwhelming majority, becoming the first female head of state as the country struggles through its worst economic recession since the early 1990s.

"The taste of victory carries with it the weight of responsibility," Ms Grybauskaite told reporters on Sunday night at her election headquarters in Vilnius.\n \nMs Grybauskaite, who stood as an independent, won over 69 percent of the vote, while...

