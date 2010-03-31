Ad
The Serbian legislature apologised to the families of the Srebrenica victims (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

Serbia apologises for Srebrenica massacre

by Valentina Pop,

The Serbian parliament on Tuesday (30 March) passed a landmark resolution condemning the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of Bosnian Muslims, ending years of denial about the killings, although it avoided using the term "genocide."

"The parliament of Serbia strongly condemns the crime committed against the Bosnian Muslim population of Srebrenica in July 1995, as determined by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling," the text says.

Proposed by the ruling coalition of pro-Western ...

