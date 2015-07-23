Ad
euobserver
In October, Germany will celebrate 25 years of reunification, but the situation on the ground shows marked differences between east and west. (Photo: Merlijn Hoek)

East-West divide still exists in Germany

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Berlin Wall separating East and West Germany may have come down over 25 years ago, but the two parts of politically unified Germany remain "remarkably different" according to a new report published Wednesday (22 July).

“Whether in population development, economic strength, wealth, inheritance or the size of farms: everywhere looms the almost exact border”, said the report by the Berlin Institute, a German think tank.

The report, titled

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Germany and Poland celebrate close ties
In October, Germany will celebrate 25 years of reunification, but the situation on the ground shows marked differences between east and west. (Photo: Merlijn Hoek)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections