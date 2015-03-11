Ad
Tsipras (r), in Brussels with German leader Angela Merkel and France's Francois Hollande (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Greece to seek war reparations from Germany

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras has put the painful question of German war reparations back on the table, saying his country was never paid for the infrastructural damage inflicted in World War II.

In a highly emotive speech before parliament on Tuesday (10 March), peppered with references to Nazism, the Third Reich, and the Holocaust, Tsipras said Berlin had an "unfulfilled moral, as well as material historic debt".

He acknowledged that Germany paid 115 million deutschmarks (...

