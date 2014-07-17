EU budget running low on funds, commission warns again

The European Commission has warned that it is running out of money again in the latest stand-off between the EU institutions over its unpaid bills.
The EU executive says that the bloc’s budget faces payment gaps worth €4.7 billion covering research and employment programmes, cohesion policy, and costs arising from the refugee crisis in Ukraine and Syria.
An autumn cash-flow crisis for the commission has become a perennial fixture in the EU calendar.
After repeatedly warning...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
