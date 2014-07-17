Ad
euobserver
The European Commission has warned that it needs €4.7 billion to avoid another cash-flow crisis (Photo: snorski)

EU budget running low on funds, commission warns again

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has warned that it is running out of money again in the latest stand-off between the EU institutions over its unpaid bills.

The EU executive says that the bloc’s budget faces payment gaps worth €4.7 billion covering research and employment programmes, cohesion policy, and costs arising from the refugee crisis in Ukraine and Syria.

An autumn cash-flow crisis for the commission has become a perennial fixture in the EU calendar.

After repeatedly warning...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU budget a step closer after €2.7bn deal
Negotiators strike deal on €960bn EU budget
EU budget agreed after MEPs settle for €3.8bn spending hike
The European Commission has warned that it needs €4.7 billion to avoid another cash-flow crisis (Photo: snorski)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections