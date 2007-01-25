Muslim full veil contradicts EU values, says German minister

It should be up to member states rather than the EU to set rules for wearing full face veils but the practice runs against European values, Wolfgang Schaeuble, the interior minister of the German EU presidency, has said.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee, Mr Schaeuble argued that communication is viewed as one of the responsibilities of European citizens and the full veils as worn by some Muslim women prevent this.

