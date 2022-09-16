Ad
The state of Islamophobia in Europe continues to be problematic (Photo: Laura Hasani)

Why Islamophobia in Europe is getting worse

by Enes Bayraklı and Farid Hafez, Georgetown/Istanbul,

History was made back in March, when the United Nations unanimously declared the 15th to be an annual International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The resolution was accepted by every single member of the UN — although not without discussion.

It was no surprise that India, where experts warn of an impending 'genocide' of Muslims, uttered criticism, but it should not pass unnoticed that two European speakers joined in the chorus: both the representation of France and the representati...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

The authors are co-editors of the European Islamophobia Report since 2015. Enes Bayraklı is associate professor at the Department of Political Science at the Turkish-German University and Farid Hafez is visiting professor of International Studies at Williams College and fellow at Georgetown University’s The Bridge Initiative.

