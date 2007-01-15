MEPs to seek influence over EU constitution talks

MEPs' resolve will be tested during the coming weeks as they fight to get more of a say on the EU constitution and a planned European declaration in March.
Current EU presidency Germany has so far indicated it will sideline the European Parliament focussing instead only on canvassing government opinion on the two key issues over the coming months.
As part of the streamlined approach, chancellor Angela Merkel has sent a letter to member states asking that only heads of state and go...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here