Long-distance animal transport: unthinkable still happening

The transportation of live animals has caused societal outrage for decades.
Citizens are baffled by the fact why in the 21st century we are still barbarically transporting live animals over extremely long distances.
As opposed to other business sectors and in times of advanced transportation technologies, the livestock transport sector hasn't embraced innovation and live transport volume and duration only increasing.
Thursday was World Live Animal Transport Awareness Day....
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
