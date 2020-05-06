Conflicting signs ahead of EU summer holiday 'roadmap'

French president Emmanuel Macron has warned that international travel trips will be unlikely this summer and that even travelling within the European Union might be limited.
"It is too soon to say whether we can take holidays. We will know early June," Macron said on Tuesday (4 May).
"We will limit major international travel even during the summer holidays. We will stay among Europeans and, depending on how the epidemic evolves, we might have to reduce that a little more," he adde...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
