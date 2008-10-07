Ad
euobserver
Only seven percent of the EU's adult population is shopping online. (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels keen to boost cross-border online shopping

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Brussels will on Wednesday (8 October) propose new rules aiming to improve consumer protection in the EU and encourage European consumers to better exploit the potential of online shopping.

One of the key goals of the European Commission with this proposal – seen by EUobserver – is to boost cross-border shopping online, which it says is not yet sufficiently developed in the bloc.

According to commission figures, of the 300 million people currently using the internet in the EU, 150...

EU Political
euobserver

