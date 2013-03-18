Ad
Van Rompuy remains committed to the German narrative of fiscal consolidation (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Van Rompuy to retire from EU politics next year

by Valentina Pop,

EU council chief Herman Van Rompuy on Sunday (17 March) said he will retire from politics when his mandate ends next year.

"At the end of 2014, it's the end of my political career," the former Belgian prime minister told Dutch-language public broadcaster VRT.

The hobby-haiku writer quipped that for those "wanting to vote for a Van Rompuy", there will be several members of his family on various political lists.

Van Rompuy's brother Eric and his son Peter are both members of t...

