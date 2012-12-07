Ad
The Commission estimates that 1 trillion is lost each year to tax dodging (Photo: Fotolia)

Commission - EU must combat €1tn tax dodging

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU countries must apply common tax rules to combat tax havens and loopholes allowing businesses to avoid corporation tax, according to new proposals released on Thursday (6 December) by the European Commission.

The Commission estimates that around 1 trillion euros is lost each year to tax evasion and avoidance in the EU, The situation is particularly acute at a time when governments across Europe are implementing austerity budgets and attempting to increase taxes to plug budget deficit...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

