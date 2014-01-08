Poland vows to veto British changes to EU migration rules

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday (7 January) vowed to block any British changes to EU laws that would prevent migrant workers from having access to welfare benefits.

"If anyone, whether it is premier Cameron or anyone else, will want to change the European treaty to make this possible, Poland will veto it, today, tomorrow and forever," Tusk told reporters in Warsaw.

He acknowledged that Britain can change its national rules on migrant workers to prevent abuses.