euobserver
The European Parliament wants to have a say in the appointment of troika experts (Photo: Luc Mercelis)

MEPs point to conflicts of interest within troika

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission and the European Central Bank had conflicting interests when they acted within the troika of international lenders in bailed out countries, MEPs say.

Othmar Karas and Liem Hoang Ngoc, the two MEPs tasked with looking at the problems surrounding the work of the so-called troika (EC, ECB and International Monetary Fund) in Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus have submitted their first draft of the report, due to be voted in the European Parliament in March.

