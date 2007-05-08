Ad
"We envisage that we could (...) present to citizens a common political declaration on the ultimate borders of Europe" (Photo: Alain Lamassoure)

France wants to save major part of EU constitution, Sarkozy aide says

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

France's Nicolas Sarkozy will seek to maintain as much of the rejected EU constitution as possible in the upcoming talks on a new treaty for the bloc, a top aide to the president-elect has told EUobserver.

Alain Lamassoure, a prominent centre-right MEP and tipped to be the new Europe minister in the Sarkozy government, said Paris will agree to stick "as much as possible to the original text."

His comments indicate that Mr Sarkozy is in favour of a re-packaged text containing esse...

EU Political
