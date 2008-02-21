Ad
euobserver
"Kosovo shall remain a part of Serbia forever," said Mr Jeremic (Photo: United Nations)

Serbian FM says he is ashamed by EU's actions on Kosovo

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic has spoken to the European Parliament about the disappointment Serbs feel about the EU member states that have recognized independent Kosovo, claiming he is "ashamed" as a European.

"I am ashamed, because if recognizing this act of ethnically-motivated secession from a democratic, European state is not wrong, then nothing is wrong," Mr Jeremic told members of the parliamentary foreign committee on Wednesday (21 February).

In an emotional addre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"Kosovo shall remain a part of Serbia forever," said Mr Jeremic (Photo: United Nations)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections