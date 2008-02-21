Serbian FM says he is ashamed by EU's actions on Kosovo

Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic has spoken to the European Parliament about the disappointment Serbs feel about the EU member states that have recognized independent Kosovo, claiming he is "ashamed" as a European.

"I am ashamed, because if recognizing this act of ethnically-motivated secession from a democratic, European state is not wrong, then nothing is wrong," Mr Jeremic told members of the parliamentary foreign committee on Wednesday (21 February).

In an emotional addre...