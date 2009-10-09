Poland to ratify Lisbon Treaty on Saturday

Polish President Lech Kaczynski has invited EU dignitaries to Warsaw to watch him ratify the Lisbon Treaty this weekend. But Czech President Vaclav Klaus has come out with a last-minute call to alter the text.
Mr Kaczynski has asked Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt (the EU president-in-office), European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and European Parliament head Jerzy Buzek to see him sign a Ratification Act on Lisbon at a ceremony in the Polish capital on Saturday (10 Oc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
