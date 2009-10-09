Poland to ratify Lisbon Treaty on Saturday

Polish President Lech Kaczynski has invited EU dignitaries to Warsaw to watch him ratify the Lisbon Treaty this weekend. But Czech President Vaclav Klaus has come out with a last-minute call to alter the text.

Mr Kaczynski has asked Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt (the EU president-in-office), European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and European Parliament head Jerzy Buzek to see him sign a Ratification Act on Lisbon at a ceremony in the Polish capital on Saturday (10 Oc...