No EU referendum in Iceland under new government

The new Icelandic government is to examine the question of joining the EU and the euro. But the junior partner in the new coalition, the Left Green Movement, says no EU referendum is likely any time soon.

The caretaker government - a coalition between the centre-left Social Democratic Alliance and the hard-left Left Green Movement, backed by the centrist Progressive Party - took office on Sunday (1 February) after the previous administration stepped down.

The changeover comes ami...