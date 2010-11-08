Poland rejects Italy's invitation to join EU 'vanguard' group

Italy and Poland have conducted a piquant conversation in the pages of the Financial Times about the merits of creating an EU steering group made up of the Union's biggest countries.
Italian foreign minister Franco Frattini told the international daily on Thursday (4 November) that France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the UK should set up a "vanguard" or "consultative" gro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.