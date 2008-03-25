Ad
euobserver
The EU's two newest members, Bulgaria and Romania, have both ratified the Lisbon treaty (Photo: European Commission)

Bulgarian parliament ratifies EU treaty

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Bulgaria, one of the EU's most recent member states, on Friday (21 March) became the sixth country to ratify the EU's Lisbon treaty.

The document, which aims to revitalise the bloc's institutions and improve decision-making efficiency, was supported by all government coalition parties, as well as by most opposition parties.

Only the far right party, Ataka, voted against ratification with its nationalist leader Volen Siderov saying that the treaty would lead to the creation of a s...

euobserver

