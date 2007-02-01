Rifts emerge over EU's 50th birthday declaration

Political divisions are emerging over the EU's 50th birthday declaration, with the European Commission set to propose an explicit reference to the need for a constitutional solution and with Germany pushing a social agenda.
The first consultations by the German EU presidency on the so-called Berlin declaration - to be signed in the German capital by EU leaders and institutions on 25 March - are exposing strongly contrasting views on the content and the political role of the document. <...
