Brussels loses war of words on UK safety law

The EU's top court has ruled against the European Commission in a case involving the UK's health and safety laws, with British trade unions adding that Brussels is playing word games instead of looking at the practical side of the situation.

In a ruling unveiled on Thursday (14 June), the court said the commission did not provide enough evidence for its case against the UK laws, which date back to 1974. Brussels was referring to a difference in spirit between EU and British rules.

