euobserver
EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra insisted the COP30 outcome was 'important steps forward – more would have been better, and we will continue to push for exactly that' (Photo: European Union 2025)

MEPs voice frustration at Hoekstra for EU performance at COP30

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Strasbourg,

MEPs expressed their frustration at the COP30 outcomes to EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra at the Strasbourg plenary on Thursday (27 November), saying the bloc had looked both weak and hypocritical at the Brazil summi...

Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

