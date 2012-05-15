Ad
euobserver
Antwerp. Most Belgians live in Flanders - the northern, richer part of the country where Dutch is spoken (Photo: whitecat sg)

Flanders tells Moroccan migrants how to behave

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A new immigration kit for Flanders tells would-be immigrants that it does not rain money in Belgium, while giving the impression that Flemings are healthy-eating, spontaneity-adverse creatures tucked up in bed by 10pm each night.

A 17-page brochure designed for Moroccans who already have permission to come and live in Flanders, shows them where it is on the map, that euros are the currency and what the weather is like.

