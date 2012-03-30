Ad
euobserver
"The best scenario would perhaps be for Monti himself to run in the elections in 2013 to get that clear mandate and get on with business" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Monti’s lack of popular mandate could come back with a vengeance

EU & the World
Opinion
by Vincenzo Scarpetta, Brussels,

One of the main reasons why the euro crisis has calmed down is Mario Monti – the Italian Prime Minister who replaced Silvio Berlusconi last year, and who now heads a ‘technocratic’ government of professors, economists and former government officials.

But while Monti is pushing through some vital changes in Italy, his lack of a clear mandate from voters could backfire – and spell big problems for the eurozone.

There’s clearly a paradox here: Monti took over from Berlusconi (who re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Monti to make Italy 'driving force' of EU integration
Monti and Merkel: Financial tax must cover whole EU
Minister breaks down announcing new Italian austerity
"The best scenario would perhaps be for Monti himself to run in the elections in 2013 to get that clear mandate and get on with business" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections