Serbia receives treaty nod ahead of EU meeting

UN prosecutor Serge Brammertz on Wednesday (10 September) expressed "careful optimism" that Serbia will soon find two remaining war crimes suspects - a pre-condition for Belgrade to be allowed closer to the EU.

"Allow me to express careful optimism that the search for remaining fugitives Ratko Mladic and Goran Hadzic will be successful," Mr Brammertz was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency during his visit to Belgrade.

He met the team charged with tracking down former Bosn...