No clear winner in Romanian elections

Romanian parties are set for tough coalition talks after Sunday's parliamentary elections, with no party obtaining enough votes to govern alone amidst the economic crisis.

Early results on Monday morning (1 December) reversed the projections of exit polls, which indicated a clear win for the Social Democrats (PSD), though with not enough seats to form a majority in the parliament.

After returns from 71 percent of the polling stations, the center-right Liberal-Democratic party (PD...