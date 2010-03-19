Kosovo head says EU countries 'moving' on status

Kosovar President Fatmir Sejdiu has said that the five EU countries that do not recognise Kosovo's independence are "moving" on the issue.
Focusing on Greece, which does not recognise Kosovo but which plays a role in policing the former Serb province and which accepts Kosovar passports, Mr Sejdiu told EUobserver in an interview that:
"We have a positive movement. I cannot say now which will be the day when they recognise [Kosovo's status] because they are a sovereign state. But ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
