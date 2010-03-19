Ad
euobserver
Mr Sejdiu (r) and the Kosovar PM celebrate signing the articles of an IMF agreement last year (Photo: imf.org)

Kosovo head says EU countries 'moving' on status

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Kosovar President Fatmir Sejdiu has said that the five EU countries that do not recognise Kosovo's independence are "moving" on the issue.

Focusing on Greece, which does not recognise Kosovo but which plays a role in policing the former Serb province and which accepts Kosovar passports, Mr Sejdiu told EUobserver in an interview that:

"We have a positive movement. I cannot say now which will be the day when they recognise [Kosovo's status] because they are a sovereign state. But ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Sejdiu (r) and the Kosovar PM celebrate signing the articles of an IMF agreement last year (Photo: imf.org)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections