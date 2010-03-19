Kosovo head says EU countries 'moving' on status

Kosovar President Fatmir Sejdiu has said that the five EU countries that do not recognise Kosovo's independence are "moving" on the issue.

Focusing on Greece, which does not recognise Kosovo but which plays a role in policing the former Serb province and which accepts Kosovar passports, Mr Sejdiu told EUobserver in an interview that:

"We have a positive movement. I cannot say now which will be the day when they recognise [Kosovo's status] because they are a sovereign state. But ...