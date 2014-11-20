Ad
euobserver
Vestager says anti-trust cases alone won't end unfair tax practices (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission will use LuxLeaks for new cases

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

"We consider the Luxembourg Leaks as market information. We will examine it and evaluate whether or not this will lead us to opening new cases," EU anti-trust commissioner Margrethe Vestager told press in Brussels on Thursday (20 November).

She said she does "admire the journalistic work" of a consortium of international media who sifted through a trove of documents linked to the private consultancy PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Their research revealed that Luxembourg authorities allowe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Juncker in spotlight after Luxembourg tax revelations
Juncker 'regrets' Luxembourg tax deals
Eurosceptics seek to topple Juncker over LuxLeaks
Vestager says anti-trust cases alone won't end unfair tax practices (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections