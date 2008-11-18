Brussels encourages EU states to open labour markets

Contrary to common widespread fears, the two EU enlargements of 2004 and 2007 have not led to a massive influx of central and eastern European workers to the "old" member states, according to a European Commission report to be released on Tuesday (18 November).

The number of workers from the countries that joined the EU in 2004 now living in the 15 "old" member states has only grown from 0.3 percent of their total population in 2003 to 0.5 percent by the end of 2007, with those workers ...