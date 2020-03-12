Europe prepares piecemeal coronavirus shutdown

European countries took tough measures on Wednesday (11 March) aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus after EU leaders held their first online meeting the day before on dealing with the outbreak.

"The virus is in Europe, it is there and we must understand that," German chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference to discuss the country's response to the COVID-19 virus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization said there are ...