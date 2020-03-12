Ad
German chancellor Angela Merkel warned that 60-70 percent of her population could be infected (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Europe prepares piecemeal coronavirus shutdown

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European countries took tough measures on Wednesday (11 March) aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus after EU leaders held their first online meeting the day before on dealing with the outbreak.

"The virus is in Europe, it is there and we must understand that," German chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference to discuss the country's response to the COVID-19 virus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization said there are ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

