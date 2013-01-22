Ad
EU institutions should have greater oversight into press freedom violations in member states, says a new report (Photo: AK Rockefeller)

EU should act on press violations, report says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Media freedoms throughout the Union are menaced by political interference, commercial pressures, and advertising interest, a new report published Monday (21 January) has said.

The study on the state of media freedom in Europe by a group of experts set up by the European Commission in 2011, calls upon the EU to take steps to secure media freedom and ensure its diversity.

“For a democracy to function you need a well and informed citizen,” former Latvian president Vaira Vike-Freiberg...

