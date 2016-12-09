Ad
euobserver
Human rights are under unprecedented pressure worldwide, the UN warns (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

'Rhetoric of fascism' on the rise, UN rights chief warns

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UN's foremost human rights chief has warned of the dangerous rise of the "rhetoric of fascism" in Europe.

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, UN high commissioner for human rights, has said an "unprecedented pressure on international human rights standards risks unravelling the unique set of protections set in place after the end of Second World War.”

Speaking in Geneva on Thursday (8 December), ahead of Human Rights Day, on Saturday, he noted that 2016 has been a disastrous year for hum...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Tusk: Trump poses risk for Western unity on Russia
Austrian far-right: beaten, but not defeated
Obama warns of Trump-type populism in Europe
Human rights are under unprecedented pressure worldwide, the UN warns (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections