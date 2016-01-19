'We will continue' with changes, Polish PM tells EU

Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo rejected allegations that her government’s policies are eroding the rule of law during a European Parliament debate on Tuesday (19 January).

“Poland is a democratic country,” Szydlo, of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, told MEPs. She said she disagreed with the decision by the EU Commission to launch an investigation into whether the government breached EU rules on media freedom and the rule of law, but insisted she would cooperate.

