Ad
euobserver
Le Pen's party did not win the first round of the local elections but confirmed its support all over the country (Photo: frontnational)

National Front comes second in French local elections

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

France's centre-right UMP won the first round of local elections Sunday (22 March), the far-right National Front came second and the governing Socialists third.

The elections, held in more than 2,000 local districts on all French territory except Paris and Lyon, were to elect the 101 departments’ assembly.

They were considered as national test half-way through President Francois Hollande’s term.

Marine Le Pen’s National Front came second with 25 percent of the votes. The pa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Le Pen's success leaves French political establishment in shock
French centre-right weighs up a Sarkozy return
Le Pen's party did not win the first round of the local elections but confirmed its support all over the country (Photo: frontnational)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections