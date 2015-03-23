National Front comes second in French local elections

France's centre-right UMP won the first round of local elections Sunday (22 March), the far-right National Front came second and the governing Socialists third.

The elections, held in more than 2,000 local districts on all French territory except Paris and Lyon, were to elect the 101 departments’ assembly.

They were considered as national test half-way through President Francois Hollande’s term.

Marine Le Pen’s National Front came second with 25 percent of the votes. The pa...