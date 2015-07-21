Ad
euobserver
Hundreds protested in Bucharest against the proposed mosque on Monday (Photo: Michael Bird)

Turkey-funded mega-mosque in Bucharest sparks resistance

EU Political
by Michael Bird, Bucharest,

Resistance is growing in Bucharest to a giant mosque proposed for the city and financed by Turkey, as part of its push to build religious centres in major cities outside the country.

The Romanian government has given 11,000 sqm of terrain next to the exhibition centre 'Romexpo' with a market value of €3.9 million for free to the Mufti of the Romanian Muslim Community, Murat Yusuf.

On the site, Turkey will finance the building of a mosque, initially meant to be "the largest in a E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Turkey elections: More democracy or authoritarianism?
Hundreds protested in Bucharest against the proposed mosque on Monday (Photo: Michael Bird)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections