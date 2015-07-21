Turkey-funded mega-mosque in Bucharest sparks resistance

Resistance is growing in Bucharest to a giant mosque proposed for the city and financed by Turkey, as part of its push to build religious centres in major cities outside the country.

The Romanian government has given 11,000 sqm of terrain next to the exhibition centre 'Romexpo' with a market value of €3.9 million for free to the Mufti of the Romanian Muslim Community, Murat Yusuf.

On the site, Turkey will finance the building of a mosque, initially meant to be "the largest in a E...