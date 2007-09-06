Ad
euobserver
One MEP seat equals a lot of political wrangling (Photo: www.morguefile.com)

Four member states to get more MEPs

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The four EU member states of Sweden, Austria, Slovenia and Malta will have a stronger representation in the EU assembly than they do now, under preliminary proposals on seat distribution by the European Parliament from 2009.

Each of the four would get one more MEP bringing their numbers up to 20, 19, 8 and 6 respectively.

In total, 17 member states are to get less MEPs with Italy (less six) and the UK (less five) losing the most eurodeputies.

The remaining six countries - ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
One MEP seat equals a lot of political wrangling (Photo: www.morguefile.com)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections