Four member states to get more MEPs

The four EU member states of Sweden, Austria, Slovenia and Malta will have a stronger representation in the EU assembly than they do now, under preliminary proposals on seat distribution by the European Parliament from 2009.

Each of the four would get one more MEP bringing their numbers up to 20, 19, 8 and 6 respectively.

In total, 17 member states are to get less MEPs with Italy (less six) and the UK (less five) losing the most eurodeputies.

The remaining six countries - ...