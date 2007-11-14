Ad
Anders Fogh Rasmussen - the longest serving liberal PM in Denmark (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

Denmark re-elects Anders Fogh Rasmussen

by Lisbeth Kirk, COPENHAGEN,

Denmark's liberal-conservative government has secured a third term in office following elections on Tuesday (13 November).

Supported by the right-wing Danish People's Party, prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen secured exactly the 90 seats in the Folketinget needed to continue his government, already in place since 2001.

It will be Mr Rasmussen's third term as prime minister and he will also become the longest ruling liberal prime minister of the country.

The result also con...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

