Denmark re-elects Anders Fogh Rasmussen

Denmark's liberal-conservative government has secured a third term in office following elections on Tuesday (13 November).

Supported by the right-wing Danish People's Party, prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen secured exactly the 90 seats in the Folketinget needed to continue his government, already in place since 2001.

It will be Mr Rasmussen's third term as prime minister and he will also become the longest ruling liberal prime minister of the country.

The result also con...