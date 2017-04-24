Ad
Macron called on voters to "break completely" with the French political system in the second round on 7 May. (Photo: Reuters)

Voters 'change face' of French politics

by Eric Maurice, Paris,

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen qualified for the second round of the French presidential election on Sunday (23 April), in a vote that confirmed the will of French voters to repudiate the current political system.

Macron, a social-liberal who entered politics only a year ago and does not have an organised party, finished first with 23.90 percent of the votes. The far-right Le Pen, who had been leading polls for more than a year until a few days ago, came second with 21.70 percent.

