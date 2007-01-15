Merkel 'worried' by euro debate in France

German leader Angela Merkel has strongly defended the independence of the European Central Bank (ECB), saying she is "worried" about the debate over the euro in France.
The German chancellor in a weekend interview with French daily Le Monde took a firm stance against the idea of increased political control of the ECB promoted recently by French politicians - including both top contenders for France's May presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy and Segolene Royal.
French politica...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here