MEPs call for anti-Italian sanctions in press freedom row

The nasty brawl over press freedom in Italy came to Brussels on Wednesday (7 October), as left-leaning MEPs called for punitive EU measures against Rome, while right-leaning deputies threw around accusations of subversion and interference in domestic affairs.

"We are extremely worried. The EU was set up to defend common values of peace and freedom, not to intimidate people with regard to press and media freedom," Liberal group leader and former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt t...